ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
