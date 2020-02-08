ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

About ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

