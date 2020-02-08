Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

