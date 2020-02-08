Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.
In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.
