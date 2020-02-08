Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Endurance International Group updated its FY 2020

EIGI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 575,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

