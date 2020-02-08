Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. Energizer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $52.93. 649,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,086. Energizer has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. Energizer’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.