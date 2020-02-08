ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $84,863.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,897,513.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $88,505.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,940 shares of company stock worth $509,924 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

