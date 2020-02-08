ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.67.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.76. 70,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. ePlus has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $84,863.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,940 shares of company stock valued at $509,924 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $3,656,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.