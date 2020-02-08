ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

