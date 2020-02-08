ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

ESE traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $102.58. 123,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,868. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $107.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. ValuEngine cut ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

