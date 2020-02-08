ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,004. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.01.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,960,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.