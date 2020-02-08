Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a $238.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $202.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.71.

EL stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $208.96. 3,386,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,627. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $151.51 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after buying an additional 339,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after buying an additional 324,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after buying an additional 316,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after buying an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

