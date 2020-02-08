Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.71.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $151.51 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.50 and a 200-day moving average of $196.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

