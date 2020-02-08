Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $43.90, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETHO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

