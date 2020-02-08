ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $27.59.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.