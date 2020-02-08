Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Etrion SA (TSE:ETX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.23. Etrion shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 million and a PE ratio of -57.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

