Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.64. 1,563,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Etsy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after buying an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Etsy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after buying an additional 203,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

