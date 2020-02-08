European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the period. European Equity Fund accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in European Equity Fund were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of European Equity Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 67,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. European Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

