Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 977 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 977 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,416.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,286.95. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.