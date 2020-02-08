Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $19.02. 4,044,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,104. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.