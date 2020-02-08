ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,246. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ExlService by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,532,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

