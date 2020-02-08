Expanse Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,656.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. Expanse has a total market cap of $797,894.00 and approximately $4,656.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Expanse has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

