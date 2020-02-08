Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,718 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $110.09 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

