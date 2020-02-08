Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 2,486,693 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,090,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

XOG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

