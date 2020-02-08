Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $60.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $57.50 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $784,155.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,687.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

