Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

