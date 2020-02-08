Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FANH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Fanhua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 88.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

