Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.15 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

Shares of FARM traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 213,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on FARM. BidaskClub raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

