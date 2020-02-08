Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news sentiment score of 0.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s score:

FMAO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570. The stock has a market cap of $332.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $518,440.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921. 10.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

