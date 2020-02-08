Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.73

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $6.57. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 4,290 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 million, a PE ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 27.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 217,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

