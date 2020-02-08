Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Rating Reiterated by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon restated their under review rating on shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FARN stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 217.50 ($2.86). 132,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.71. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy has a twelve month low of GBX 54.49 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 320.50 ($4.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.78. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage, and cancer immunotherapy. The company's lead product candidate is Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

