Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

