FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.05

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.05 and traded as high as $58.77. FBL Financial Group shares last traded at $57.69, with a volume of 1,184 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

