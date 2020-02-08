Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.65

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 483419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FERGY shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

