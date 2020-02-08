Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $120.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.72 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

