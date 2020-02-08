Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after buying an additional 194,791 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,719,000 after buying an additional 177,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

