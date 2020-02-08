Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 4,558 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 177,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $68.91 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Cowen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.