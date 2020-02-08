Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,648 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

COP stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

