FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) have been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR stock remained flat at $$3.06 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

About FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

