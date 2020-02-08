Financial Analysis: OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) versus Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (OTCMKTS:BBVA)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 28.11% 10.06% 0.96% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 14.31% 8.78% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 1 3 0 2.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $11.02 billion 2.98 $3.33 billion $1.57 9.83 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 1.37 $6.29 billion $0.74 7.64

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

