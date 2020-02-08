Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 248,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,555,000 after buying an additional 44,880 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 60,263 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,995,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $120.00 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In related news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

