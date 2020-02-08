Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 479 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,751,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,879,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $32.57 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

