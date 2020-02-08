Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 765,235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 21.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,193,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 67.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.84 on Friday. New Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.09.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

