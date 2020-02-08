Financial Counselors Inc. Has $274,000 Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $192.08 on Friday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.27.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

