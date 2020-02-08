Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $262,000 in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after buying an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,388,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

