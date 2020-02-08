Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $161.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

