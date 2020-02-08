FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for DX (Group) (LON:DX)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DX remained flat at $GBX 13.13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday. 148,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,912. DX has a 1 year low of GBX 9.86 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

