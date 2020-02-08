FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for DX (Group) (LON:DX)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
DX remained flat at $GBX 13.13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday. 148,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,912. DX has a 1 year low of GBX 9.86 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.
About DX (Group)
