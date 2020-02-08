FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Announces Earnings Results

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 4,798,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,514. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

