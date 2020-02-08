First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FCBC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 715,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,750. The company has a market capitalization of $472.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $36.48.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 157,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

