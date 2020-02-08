First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

FCCO opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $153.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

In other First Community news, Director Mickey Layden purchased 2,400 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pwmco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

