First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FDEF. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.75. 103,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $591.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

