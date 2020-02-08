First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 60,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $497,862.00. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

